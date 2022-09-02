Anson Funds Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.05. 127,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

