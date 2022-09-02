Anson Funds Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 45.1% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 321,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,932,000 after buying an additional 100,066 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

