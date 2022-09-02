Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

