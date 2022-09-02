APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Visa worth $215,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.46. 53,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $380.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

