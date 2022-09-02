APG Asset Management N.V. Has $169.85 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,950 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $169,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

ATVI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 92,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,780. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

