APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of Netflix worth $309,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. 113,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,651,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.