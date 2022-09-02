APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 5.17% of Vail Resorts worth $490,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

