APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 914,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of T-Mobile US worth $359,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,197. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

