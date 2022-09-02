APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 204,122 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,122 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $369,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. 270,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

