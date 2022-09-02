APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 216,154 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216,154 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.27% of Dominion Energy worth $165,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.05. 30,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.