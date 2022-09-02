APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 487,884 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,884 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $595,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.39. 99,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

