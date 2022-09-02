APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 49,700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.45% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $271,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

