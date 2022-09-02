APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 65,400 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.47% of Paychex worth $207,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $124.32. 21,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

