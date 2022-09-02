APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,749 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 4.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Invitation Homes worth $722,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 60,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,023. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

