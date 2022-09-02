APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $106.13 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 0.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $106,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,637. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

