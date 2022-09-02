APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $49.91 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,542 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.38% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $49,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

JBGS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 8,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,847 shares of company stock worth $1,658,127. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.