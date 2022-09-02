APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.31% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $66,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

