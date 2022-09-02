APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,212 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.75% of VICI Properties worth $159,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.