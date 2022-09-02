Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0011

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00094913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00261499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022767 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.