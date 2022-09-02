AppHarvest (APPH) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 105.36%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.35%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.72 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.27

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.