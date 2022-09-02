Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Applied Materials by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 86,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,308. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

