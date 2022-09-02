APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Tops $419,256.97

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $419,256.97 and approximately $46,924.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
