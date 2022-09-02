Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

