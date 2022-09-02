Archer Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 603,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,689,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 320,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Balchem stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.