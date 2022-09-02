Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 2160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $692.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $7,309,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.