Ark Achieves Market Cap of $56.70 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark's total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,428,149 coins.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

