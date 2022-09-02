Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 0.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.03. 1,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $141.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

