Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.41. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
