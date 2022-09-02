Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.41. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

