Arqma Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $83,388.41 and $50.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.35 or 0.07916538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00162478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00307094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00762668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00580845 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,448,761 coins and its circulating supply is 14,404,217 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.