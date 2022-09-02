Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $304,817.44 and $27,336.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015113 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.