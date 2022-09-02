ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 0.3%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.08). Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.75 ($1.08).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,278.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.63.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

