ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 874,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.44 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth $533,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

