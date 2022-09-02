Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Atlas Arteria Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.