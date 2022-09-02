Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Atlas Arteria Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.82.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Arteria (MAQAF)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.