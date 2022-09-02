Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $231.35 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

