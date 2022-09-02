Augur (REP) Price Tops $7.65 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Augur coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00038352 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131594 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086176 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Coin Trading
