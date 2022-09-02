Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 18.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 49,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,227,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 19.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

