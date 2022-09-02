Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,119. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

