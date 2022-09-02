Auxilium Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $64,933.76 and approximately $9,947.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.