Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Stock Down 2.2 %

AVT stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $10,561,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.