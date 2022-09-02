Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Stock Down 2.2 %

AVT stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $10,561,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

