Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Trading Up 0.1%

Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Axs Fomo Etf Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axs Fomo Etf (FOMO)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Axs Fomo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axs Fomo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.