Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $125,439.36 and approximately $13.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

