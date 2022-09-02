B. Riley Comments on Azenta, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Azenta in a report released on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Azenta alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. Azenta has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.