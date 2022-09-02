Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $6.57 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 80,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,835,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

