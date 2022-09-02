Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 25,604 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.73. 23,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.