Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $82.36. 14,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

