Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 4,328 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 77,606 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,882,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.98. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

