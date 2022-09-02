Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 82,190 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,190 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

