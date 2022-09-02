Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.53. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 4,695 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bakkt Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.