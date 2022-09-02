Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.53. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 4,695 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Bakkt Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
