Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 201,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,383,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.61.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.17.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

