Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,236 shares.The stock last traded at $80.81 and had previously closed at $80.61.

Bank First Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Bank First had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank First’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

